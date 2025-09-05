 Skip to content
5 September 2025 Build 19867628 Edited 5 September 2025 – 09:09:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

# Patch Notes for version 0.3.1


warning: previous saves (from v 0.2..) will unfortunately be removed and challenge mode will be disabled

Features:

  • added WASD / arrow keys camera movement

  • TAB switches to main orbit camera instead of toggling between main orbit / targeted camera (and MMB / ` / WASD / arrow keys activate targeted camera)

  • added double LMB click on empty space to switch to main orbit camera

  • reworked resources / relations overlay for improved readability and performance

  • added orbit generator and orbital space station (still WIP, click on the generator to enter orbit placement mode, best to check out in the freebuild mode)

  • added trains connections (still WIP, click on the interactable spheres on the train pole or train station to enter train tracks placement, best to check out in the freebuild mode)

Improvements:

  • rewards balancing

  • added vfx and animations to buildings

  • added new skyboxes and other environment updates

  • additional feedback added when placing buildings

  • don't enable overview (idle) camera when placing buildings

  • any interaction turns off overview (idle) camera

  • added scrollbar to available buildings panel if list exceeds visible width

  • added animation for new buildings appearing in the available buildings panel

  • improved hints readability and split between buildings and other relations

  • improvements to placement / collisions handling of buildings

Fixes:

  • fix leaderboards sorting

  • fix clicking through available buildings panel

  • fix some environment configurations not appearing in the generator

  • fix selecting buildings from the list with keyboard 1-0 and <> not working properly with building filters

