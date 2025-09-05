Patch Notes for version 0.3.1



warning: previous saves (from v 0.2..) will unfortunately be removed and challenge mode will be disabled



TAB switches to main orbit camera instead of toggling between main orbit / targeted camera (and MMB / ` / WASD / arrow keys activate targeted camera)

added double LMB click on empty space to switch to main orbit camera

reworked resources / relations overlay for improved readability and performance

added orbit generator and orbital space station (still WIP, click on the generator to enter orbit placement mode, best to check out in the freebuild mode)