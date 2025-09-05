# Patch Notes for version 0.3.1
warning: previous saves (from v 0.2..) will unfortunately be removed and challenge mode will be disabled
Features:
added WASD / arrow keys camera movement
TAB switches to main orbit camera instead of toggling between main orbit / targeted camera (and MMB / ` / WASD / arrow keys activate targeted camera)
added double LMB click on empty space to switch to main orbit camera
reworked resources / relations overlay for improved readability and performance
added orbit generator and orbital space station (still WIP, click on the generator to enter orbit placement mode, best to check out in the freebuild mode)
added trains connections (still WIP, click on the interactable spheres on the train pole or train station to enter train tracks placement, best to check out in the freebuild mode)
Improvements:
rewards balancing
added vfx and animations to buildings
added new skyboxes and other environment updates
additional feedback added when placing buildings
don't enable overview (idle) camera when placing buildings
any interaction turns off overview (idle) camera
added scrollbar to available buildings panel if list exceeds visible width
added animation for new buildings appearing in the available buildings panel
improved hints readability and split between buildings and other relations
improvements to placement / collisions handling of buildings
Fixes:
fix leaderboards sorting
fix clicking through available buildings panel
fix some environment configurations not appearing in the generator
fix selecting buildings from the list with keyboard 1-0 and <> not working properly with building filters
