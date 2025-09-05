 Skip to content
5 September 2025 Build 19867595 Edited 5 September 2025 – 08:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

✅ Update Contents

  • Fixed several bugs in the English version.

  • Minor adjustments and issue fixes.

  • Text corrections.

Changed files in this update

English Depot 3164914
