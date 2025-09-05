 Skip to content
5 September 2025 Build 19867528
Update notes via Steam Community

* bugfix: legs are no longer attaching to ground during double jumping
* bugfix: fix jump reset inconsistency that would sometimes happen when attacking
* bugfix: fix an edge case with jump where player would get send to the moon
* bugfix: fix spider
* change: interacting with mana well now interrupts animations, and prevents stacking ascended projectile with it
* change: projectiles now have small screenshake on hit
* change: freshy can now blink
* change: healthregen will only trigger once per item when equipped

Changed files in this update

Depot 3190601
