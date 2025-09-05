Epic Hero Game Patch 0.5639 (preview-build)
Update notes via Steam Community
* bugfix: legs are no longer attaching to ground during double jumping
* bugfix: fix jump reset inconsistency that would sometimes happen when attacking
* bugfix: fix an edge case with jump where player would get send to the moon
* bugfix: fix spider
* change: interacting with mana well now interrupts animations, and prevents stacking ascended projectile with it
* change: projectiles now have small screenshake on hit
* change: freshy can now blink
* change: healthregen will only trigger once per item when equipped
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update