

* bugfix: legs are no longer attaching to ground during double jumping

* bugfix: fix jump reset inconsistency that would sometimes happen when attacking

* bugfix: fix an edge case with jump where player would get send to the moon

* bugfix: fix spider

* change: interacting with mana well now interrupts animations, and prevents stacking ascended projectile with it

* change: projectiles now have small screenshake on hit

* change: freshy can now blink

* change: healthregen will only trigger once per item when equipped