Greetings, Descendants.

Here are the details on The First Descendant Hotfix 1.3.3c, patched maintenance-free.

We kindly ask you to update your game and reconnect to ensure a smooth gameplay experience.

■ Patch Date

- PDT 2025.09.05(Fri) 01:40

■ Platforms

- Nexon, Steam

※ We will announce through this notice as soon as the patches for Xbox Series X|S and PS5 are complete.

■ Patch Details

- Fixed an issue where the game quests could not be completed due to NPCs intermittently not appearing.

Thank you.