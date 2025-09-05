Greetings, Descendants.
Here are the details on The First Descendant Hotfix 1.3.3c, patched maintenance-free.
We kindly ask you to update your game and reconnect to ensure a smooth gameplay experience.
■ Patch Date
- PDT 2025.09.05(Fri) 01:40
■ Platforms
- Nexon, Steam
※ We will announce through this notice as soon as the patches for Xbox Series X|S and PS5 are complete.
■ Patch Details
- Fixed an issue where the game quests could not be completed due to NPCs intermittently not appearing.
Thank you.
Changed files in this update