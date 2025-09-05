 Skip to content
5 September 2025 Build 19867497 Edited 5 September 2025 – 08:46:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings, Descendants. 

  

Here are the details on The First Descendant Hotfix 1.3.3c, patched maintenance-free. 

We kindly ask you to update your game and reconnect to ensure a smooth gameplay experience. 

  

■ Patch Date 

- PDT 2025.09.05(Fri) 01:40 

  

■ Platforms 

- Nexon, Steam  

※  We will announce through this notice as soon as the patches for Xbox Series X|S and PS5 are complete.  

  

■ Patch Details 

- Fixed an issue where the game quests could not be completed due to NPCs intermittently not appearing. 

Thank you. 

 

