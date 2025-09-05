《PAGUI》Update Announcement

Dear Players,

Thank you for your enthusiastic support for PAGUI! Based on player feedback, we’ve released this update, including balance adjustments, bug fixes, and new features to enhance the combat experience and game stability. Below are the detailed update notes:

Balance Adjustments

Character Technique Unyielding Adjustment: Balanced the Unyielding values of character Techniques to improve combat fairness.

Fate Tablet "Late Roll Call" Adjustment: Increased the damage effect of the Fate Tablet Late Roll Call.

Fate Tablet "Fundamentals" Adjustment: Reduced the boost value of the Fate Tablet Fundamentals to optimize balance.

Malevolent Frenzy Qi Adjustment: Adjusted the amount of Malevolent Qi required for The Malevolent to enter Frenzy levels.

Spit Toad Behavior Adjustment: Spit Toad’s behavior is now more flexible and unpredictable, increasing its challenge.

Minxiong Haunted House Scene Adjustment: The Minxiong Haunted House map now features varied environmental changes each time it’s entered.

New Features

Trinket Removal Function: Players can now click equipped Trinkets to remove them, increasing equipment flexibility.

Bug Fixes

Talent Fix: Fixed an issue where the talent Banish Abroad allowed interaction with The Malevolent’s escape gate.

Game Crash Fix: Resolved a crash issue caused by using Lost Souls instantly during Frenzy.

HP Bar Display Fix: Corrected an issue where The Malevolent and Fiends displayed incorrect HP bars upon spawning.

Death Ward Fix: Fixed an issue where, after triggering the Fate Tablet Death Ward, players outside the Supreme Water Array range of the Evil Taoist Priest still took damage.

PAGUI Development Team

September 5, 2025

