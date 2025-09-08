UPDATE NOTES BELOW
Added 150+ new visuals
Added 25+ set shot animations
Added sponsor boards to changerooms
Added Bruce Reville “Bruuuuce” audio
Added Adam Saad “Woof” audio
Improved protected zone player behaviour
Enabled interchange while auto-interchange active
Balanced non-preferred foot kicking spray
Balanced tackle pressure kicking spray
Balanced sprint into tackle free kick likelihood
Updated AFL player ratings
Updated AFL team best 23 selection
Updated twilight and afternoon match time-of-day transitions
Updated tactics boards to reflect tactic changes
Updated coin toss official clothing
Improved stability
Changed files in this update