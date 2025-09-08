 Skip to content
8 September 2025 Build 19867334 Edited 8 September 2025 – 08:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

UPDATE NOTES BELOW

  • Added 150+ new visuals

  • Added 25+ set shot animations

  • Added sponsor boards to changerooms

  • Added Bruce Reville “Bruuuuce” audio

  • Added Adam Saad “Woof” audio

  • Improved protected zone player behaviour

  • Enabled interchange while auto-interchange active

  • Balanced non-preferred foot kicking spray

  • Balanced tackle pressure kicking spray

  • Balanced sprint into tackle free kick likelihood

  • Updated AFL player ratings

  • Updated AFL team best 23 selection

  • Updated twilight and afternoon match time-of-day transitions

  • Updated tactics boards to reflect tactic changes

  • Updated coin toss official clothing

  • Improved stability

