Fixed Time
Fixed a major issue where the Time Buff did not apply to weapons. It now correctly increases weapon attack speed. Time-stacking builds will see significantly increased attacks per second in-game.
Tooltip/preview DPS will stay unchanged. The in-game effect now works as intended.
This also means that Plutonium Bars will inflict increased self damage the more Time you have allocated. To compensate for that, increased Effect of Fields no longer applies to Plutonium Bar self damage and is only added to Plutonium Bar damage inflicted on enemies.
Octron Item Effect
As a make-good for the Time issue, items bearing Octron affixes now feature a distinctive animation.
Glossary Hints for Reward Selection
Glossary Hints now work while selecting a Reward Item. In addition, the positioning of item information was improved on this screen, so that text should no longer get cut-off.
Other Bugfixes and Improvements
Chinese Localization bugfixes after QA session (简体中文本地化：QA 测试后的问题修复」)
All Ship Names and Spirit Animals are now localized in Chinese (所有飞船名称和灵兽名称现已本地化为简体中文。)
Fixed jitter of Minion headings after the last update
Grand Finale works for Minions and Parasites
Fixed Grav Mod description
