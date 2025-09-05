Fixed Time

Fixed a major issue where the Time Buff did not apply to weapons. It now correctly increases weapon attack speed. Time-stacking builds will see significantly increased attacks per second in-game.

Tooltip/preview DPS will stay unchanged. The in-game effect now works as intended.

This also means that Plutonium Bars will inflict increased self damage the more Time you have allocated. To compensate for that, increased Effect of Fields no longer applies to Plutonium Bar self damage and is only added to Plutonium Bar damage inflicted on enemies.

Octron Item Effect

As a make-good for the Time issue, items bearing Octron affixes now feature a distinctive animation.

Glossary Hints for Reward Selection

Glossary Hints now work while selecting a Reward Item. In addition, the positioning of item information was improved on this screen, so that text should no longer get cut-off.

Other Bugfixes and Improvements