Hi,

Today's the day - Railbound's Steam Workshop support is now out of beta and ready for you to design your own amazing puzzles!

We've improved the UI, fixed bugs, added full language support and more, to make the editor easier to use than ever. This update also adds some new Workshop-exclusive content in the form of new city-themed decoration assets that you can use for your custom levels.

To celebrate the release, Railbound is 50% off on Steam until September 19th (our other games are discounted too!), making it the best chance yet to try out our puzzles.

To give you a quick start we've also prepared three collections of some of our favorite levels from Workshop. There are other great puzzles to be found when browsing the Workshop list, but here's just a bunch of ones we enjoyed ourselves and think are worth checking out:

Patch notes for Railbound 4.00:

Main Menu - Custom Level Browser

Added full language support, The Custom Level Browser is now translated into all languages supported by the game, making it easier to find what you're looking for!

Added level sorting. By default sorts by last update / last subscribed date, but can be changed into other settings,

Added improved content descriptions for local & Workshop levels,

Added improved descriptions when no local / Workshop levels are present,

Added support for non-Latin characters in level names & descriptions,

Improved visual consistency for buttons and other UI elements,

Moved "Create New Level" button to the left area to make it easier to find,

Fixed issue where returning from playing a custom level to the main menu didn't open the browser automatically,

Fixed issue where deletion popup's level screenshot had an additional texture overlay,

Fixed issue where only 50 subscribed Workshop levels were displayed in the main menu,

Fixed missing SFX when clicking on some of the buttons,

Fixed errors being logged when creating new levels,

Fixed the browser UI being cut off on sides on 16:10 displays,

Fixed level timestamps being displayed in UTC instead of local time,

Level Editor

Added full language support, Similarly to the Custom Level Browser, the Level Editor is now fully localised!

Added new decorations & palettes to the editor, Introducing Workshop-exclusive city-themed content (buildings, vending machines, etc.), We also found some decorations from the main game that were not included in the v3.50 patch and added them back into the editor,

Added new tabs to the Decoration object panel, Previously decorations were sorted into 3 categories (plants/rocks/other), Now there are 7 categories for visual themes (forest, island, city, etc.) to make it easier to find what you're looking for,

Added character limits to level name & description, Those limits existed before but the game didn't enforce them (instead, you could get a publishing error when trying to send your level to Steam Workshop),

Added support for non-Latin characters in level names & descriptions,

Improved camera controls & zoom, Now trying to scroll the lists of decorations should no longer affect camera zoom,

Improved undo/redo behaviour, Now using undo/redo should better handle altering decorations & floor settings,

Improved decoration counter behaviour,

Improved decoration placement validation & rotation,

Improved behaviour when trying to save an existing level under a new name,

Fixed missing keyboard shortcuts & input handling, e.g. using Escape to close pop-ups or return to previous states should be more consistent,

Fixed issues when trying to publish levels with empty names and/or descriptions,

Fixed issues with level preview capture after publishing,

Fixed issues with decoration palette changes not being saved correctly,

Fixed issue where levels containing only trolleys could pass the Test stage,

Fixed issues with decoration counter inaccuracies and missing decorations when re-entering editor,

Fixed various visual glitches related to 3D models (e.g. white artifacts on rail buttons),

Fixed issue where re-entering editor sometimes didn't open the Design stage,

Fixed issue where tile selection sometimes reset itself when placing new rails,

Fixed aliasing on decoration asset previews,

Other

Fixed issue with level name UI stretching too much when playing custom levels,

Optimized textures for assets from Worlds 9-12,

We're super grateful to everyone who tried out the editor since May and left us feedback - it allowed us to streamline some things and make the Workshop integration smoother for new & existing players.

We hope you'll have a lot of fun playing around with the editor - creating your own levels and discovering new ones made by our Workshop community.

As always, let us know if you run into any issues with the game or the level editor on our Steam Community forums, our Discord or via e-mail (railbound@afterburn.games).