5 September 2025 Build 19867170 Edited 5 September 2025 – 08:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Add: [Shepherd] Added 11 weapons and localizations.
Add: [Shepherd] Added 11 pieces of armor and localizations.
Add: During combat, when the mouse hovers over a monster, the attribute increase can be viewed.
Fix: Error in the effect description of the card cost when using cards.
Fix: When the new map monsters are not attacked, the eyes do not display red.
Fix: Incorrect description of the enhanced effect of [Huang Muguang].
Fix: Incorrect description of the effect of [Dark And Toxinous].
Fix: Incomplete description of the map skill entries.
Optimize: Prompt at the beginning of the round.
Optimize: Self-built card deck interface, double-clicking the type button to retract the dropdown menu.
Optimize: Self-built card deck interface, optimization of displaying the card's enhanced effect.
Optimize: Self-built card deck interface, automatic saving of the card deck upon return.
Optimize: The tutorial content allows for a maximum of 2 weapons and armor.
Optimie: Automatically mute in the background.

Windows Depot 3171451
