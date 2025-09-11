Reduced the amount of Stamina drain when falling into the water
Fixed bug where NPCs would become invisible, resulting in controls becoming unresponsive
Fixed bug when moving barn animals between the barn and the pasture, resulting in an occasional game crash
Fixed bug in pet training with extended delay between commands showing on screen
Fixed bug occurring while holding an item, then catching a bug/critter and reaching 0 Stamina, resulting in an occasional progress blocker
Version 1.0.4 Patch Notes
