11 September 2025 Build 19867023 Edited 11 September 2025 – 08:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Reduced the amount of Stamina drain when falling into the water

  • Fixed bug where NPCs would become invisible, resulting in controls becoming unresponsive

  • Fixed bug when moving barn animals between the barn and the pasture, resulting in an occasional game crash

  • Fixed bug in pet training with extended delay between commands showing on screen

  • Fixed bug occurring while holding an item, then catching a bug/critter and reaching 0 Stamina, resulting in an occasional progress blocker

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2508781
