5 September 2025 Build 19866990 Edited 5 September 2025 – 08:09:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We've got the feedback that there was not enough booom when the grenade explodes. We changed that and we hope you like what you see.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3927121
macOS Depot 3927122
Linux Depot 3927123
