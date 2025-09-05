We've got the feedback that there was not enough booom when the grenade explodes. We changed that and we hope you like what you see.
Updated Grenades - more Booom
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3927121
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 3927122
- Loading history…
Linux Depot 3927123
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update