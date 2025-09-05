- Fixed yet another possible crash when driving a lost AI train to its destination manually
- Fixed "shadow render pass" crash
- Fixed doors and gates to close behind the AI train again (was broken in the previous patch)
Patch 4
Update notes via Steam Community
Patch 4 is now live with the following changes:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update