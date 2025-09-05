 Skip to content
5 September 2025 Build 19866953 Edited 5 September 2025 – 07:26:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Patch 4 is now live with the following changes:
  • Fixed yet another possible crash when driving a lost AI train to its destination manually
  • Fixed "shadow render pass" crash
  • Fixed doors and gates to close behind the AI train again (was broken in the previous patch)

