Maps

• Forest map fully added (landscape, foliage, structures, and loot spawns complete)

• Desert map replaced with a new sculpted landscape, procedural foliage, and other improvements

• Quarantine Town foliage redone



Gameplay

• Added a rare chance for sandstorms in Desert weather randomization



Fixes

• RPG reload bug fixed

• Fixed RPG rocket trail effects not spawning and explosions not triggering (if a rocket fails to explode, it may be due to a missing physical materials on certain meshes; please report)



Audio

• Fixed audio manager unloading in open world maps

• Adjusted zombie audio