 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Path of Exile 2 Cronos: The New Dawn
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
5 September 2025 Build 19866873 Edited 5 September 2025 – 08:26:32 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Maps
• Forest map fully added (landscape, foliage, structures, and loot spawns complete)
• Desert map replaced with a new sculpted landscape, procedural foliage, and other improvements
• Quarantine Town foliage redone

Gameplay
• Added a rare chance for sandstorms in Desert weather randomization

Fixes
• RPG reload bug fixed
• Fixed RPG rocket trail effects not spawning and explosions not triggering (if a rocket fails to explode, it may be due to a missing physical materials on certain meshes; please report)

Audio
• Fixed audio manager unloading in open world maps
• Adjusted zombie audio

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3931751
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link