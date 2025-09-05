Maps
• Forest map fully added (landscape, foliage, structures, and loot spawns complete)
• Desert map replaced with a new sculpted landscape, procedural foliage, and other improvements
• Quarantine Town foliage redone
Gameplay
• Added a rare chance for sandstorms in Desert weather randomization
Fixes
• RPG reload bug fixed
• Fixed RPG rocket trail effects not spawning and explosions not triggering (if a rocket fails to explode, it may be due to a missing physical materials on certain meshes; please report)
Audio
• Fixed audio manager unloading in open world maps
• Adjusted zombie audio
Update Notes 9/4
Update notes via Steam Community
