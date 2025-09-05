Very sorry for the bad experience!

Currently, the feedback from players, including black screen, misaligned images, and jumping errors, has been fixed, and you can re-enter the game to try to continue playing.

If there are any new bugs yet to be discovered, feel free to give me feedback and I'll fix them as soon as possible!

Usually the problem of misaligned images can be solved temporarily by restarting the game via F5 (FN+F5 for laptop players) after entering the next chapter, and then selecting the plot node from the Choice Review screen to re-enter the new chapter.

If it's a black screen for chapter jumps, try waiting two or three seconds and then pressing space or enter to see if it jumps to a new chapter. (This should be fixed for now, if there's still is missing, please help with feedback)

The full screen window issue mentioned by some players can be switched to window or full screen by pressing F4 (FN+F4 for laptop players).

Some players mentioned that they would like to skip the text, I'm sorry, at present, the game only supports long-pressing space (triple) or long-pressing the Z key (ten times) for fast reading, and it is not possible to skip with one key. This is a problem of insufficient technical power, I'm really very sorry, I hope you can understand.

Also I've noticed that steam doesn't seem to push out updates in a timely manner, the version that shows up on my own computer is still the same as it was yesterday morning, but I've actually released at least ten new updates in the meantime ...... If you're experiencing something similar, try clicking on the Settings button on the right hand side of the Sinking Boat page in the library "Properties - Installed Files - Verify File Integrity" for a quick update.