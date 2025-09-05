Hotfixes! Most namely we’ve identified and fixed a freeze and sometimes crash that was quite frequent and has been reported by the community. On top of that you get last days haul



Known

The Dart ship is still barely playable for some of you, but we are confident that we’ve found the issues and will be rolling out fixes for the Dart shortly.





Crashes

Identified and fixed a frequent issue with muzzle flashes that caused both freezes and crashes for many players (please please verify this is solved!)





Bug fixes

Fixed issues in radiation cleanup and a few other levels that would cause explosive barrels to not sync between server and clients.

Making create/leave/join lobby operations much more resilient to fiddling and cancellation.

Fixed component being rendered twice in hand

Fixed infobox showing up on items that can be grappled, when the distance to the item was higher than the grapple distance.





Design

Venture notification linger longer for easier readings.

Stim packs can now be constructed in the assembler from the very beginning

Done a pass on missions on the galaxy map, and challenge rating across all regions.

Made a separate mission type for cargo ships that are crashed and moved them to the first region.

Thruster malfunctions now also affect steering of the ship (think drunk driving).

Players can no longer use their jetdrive to fly indefinitely out of bounds. (It works similarly to when the player ship flies out of bounds).





And a bunch of other smaller tweaks and fixes which should make the game less buggy (hopefully :D)



