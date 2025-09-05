- Added light to the ragdoll attack effect and the effect of Jones's item stealing.
- Some sound effects didn't disappear when the sound effects were muted.
- Added a new combat mechanic (a new attack is available after pressing the button to strike when a red aura appears. The red effect appears 1 out of 3 times after the 3rd punch or 3 out of 3 times after crawling).
- Optimized invisible elements.
- Adjusted animation transitions between the normal girl NPC and Saphirre's special sword attacks.
- Minor parameter adjustments in Unity.
- Saphir can now do flip when the dance is equipped.
- Added MIP map streaming.
- Added the DLSS option to 1 city camera shot and the bowling cutscene.
- Fixed Sapphire's hair strands (on the sides).
- Removed contact with car window collisions when breaking car windows
Added a new combat mechanic
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update