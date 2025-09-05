- Added light to the ragdoll attack effect and the effect of Jones's item stealing.

- Some sound effects didn't disappear when the sound effects were muted.

- Added a new combat mechanic (a new attack is available after pressing the button to strike when a red aura appears. The red effect appears 1 out of 3 times after the 3rd punch or 3 out of 3 times after crawling).

- Optimized invisible elements.

- Adjusted animation transitions between the normal girl NPC and Saphirre's special sword attacks.

- Minor parameter adjustments in Unity.

- Saphir can now do flip when the dance is equipped.

- Added MIP map streaming.

- Added the DLSS option to 1 city camera shot and the bowling cutscene.

- Fixed Sapphire's hair strands (on the sides).

- Removed contact with car window collisions when breaking car windows