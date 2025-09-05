Update 132 - Steam Old Version. Update 136 - Testpublic. Update 136 - Crossplayer

Added Playable Python in the Old Version





Playable

Python is now available as a playable character.

Movement

IK adjustment with terrain recognition.

Skins

New skins added for Python.

Sounds

Added sounds 1, 2, 3, and 4 (Vocalization, Friendship, Aggressiveness, and Call for Help).

Scent System

Implemented.

Locomotion

Added movement variations – slow crawl, moderate crawl, and fast crawl.

Grab

Python can now grab and constrict prey, with lethality determined by the animal’s weight and size (larger animals are excluded).

Animals

General Description: Added detailed descriptions of all animals.

Crocodile:

Eating and drinking adjusted, now working at all stages.

Grab system improved for more realism.

Hartebeest:

New skin added.

Sounds revised and adjusted.

Growth stages and description implemented.

Jump improved for smoother animation.

Hippopotamus:

Adjustments to walking, trotting, running, and backward movement animations.

Height and length of the character revised.

Buffalo:

Fixed backward walking movement.

Hare:

Added eating, drinking, and vocalization sounds.

Important Notice to All Players

We would like to inform our community that, from now on, our team is preparing many new features. As a small preview: new animals are coming, available for all versions, skins, and servers.

We thank you all for your understanding and support! We will continue to bring more updates as we progress with improvements.

Test Public & Crossplayer

Test Public & Crossplayer

Adjustments made for Unreal Engine 5.6 .

Material and C++ improvements for better performance.

Optimizations to make the game lighter on mobile devices.

Soon, we’ll be sharing news about Crossplayer.

We appreciate your patience, feedback, and continued support.

Animalia Survival Team – High Brazil Studio