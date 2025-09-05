 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Path of Exile 2 Cronos: The New Dawn
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
5 September 2025 Build 19866618 Edited 5 September 2025 – 08:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

You can now save up to 15 favorite colors.

Colors saved to My Colors can be used when recoloring avatar items and room items.

Perfect for keeping multiple items in a unified palette!

Changed files in this update

Windows Linux Depot 3213851
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3213852
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link