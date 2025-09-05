Features
- Add "IPD Adjustment" setting (for headsets without a mechanical slider, but can also be used to override mechanical slider). This functionality can be used to better adjust the world scale perception.
- Add "Chromatic Aberration Correction" settings. See past article (still applicable with this setting).
- Connect the "Windows" key to headset pointer click (to navigate the dashboard when no controller is connected). You can press the Windows key to bring up the SteamVR dashboard and use the Windows key to navigate through it. You can look away from the dashboard and quickly press the Windows key twice to close the dashboard.
Bug Fixes
- Add a "Distortion Correction" slider in the settings. This allows to manually resolve the cross-eye/eye height distortion issues. If you do not have this issue, using the slider is not recommended. The recommended approach is to slowly change the value (typically raise it) until the cross-eye effect or imbalance is no longer noticeable.
- Fix unlocking of audio devices on non-G2 headsets. If your headset has no audio, please re-run the unlock procedure. If you have already resolved this issue, no further action is needed.
- Fix incorrect latency when changing refresh rate. This issue likely had no significantly noticeable effect.
- Disable proximity sensor by default. This resolves issues with OpenXR games when the headset has a broken sensor. Can be re-enabled in the settings.
Improvements
- Make play time count! The Oasis Driver for Windows Mixed Reality application will now show as "Running" and count play time.
- Adjust distortion accordingly when using IPD slider (whether mechanical or software). The effect of this is likely not very noticeable.
- Improve the default Chromatic Aberration profile for HP Reverb G1 and Samsung Odyssey+.
- Add some retry logic in a few places to try to deal with USB/DP issues.
- Add checks for USB 3.0 speed and display a warning message if not running 3.0 speed.
- Clarify some error messages, especially in the unlock tool.
- Add 3rd party licenses.
In order to revert to the previous version, you may choose the "previous" branch in the Betas settings of the app in Steam.
