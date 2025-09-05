The world of LIFE EFFECT welcomes you. I am pleased to report on the great work that has been done, which has solved many problems and improved the gameplay. This is not the end, there are still some points to be completed, but I left them for the next update, as it will take time, and I want you to play with these innovations already.

✅The character's interaction system with interactive objects has been almost completely redesigned. Now, to apply an action, for example: open a door, a chest, press a button, talk to an NPC, open a companion menu, and so on, you need to point the center of the screen at an object and it will light up. Now there won't be any problems like before that we couldn't open the chests when there are more chests or your pets nearby. The redesign of the interaction system made it possible to reduce the code, eliminate some bugs and improve optimization. It remains to implement the system in the mechanics of cars and personal equipment, drones, turrets and robots. Picking up items and quest items will remain the same in the sphere, since I think you will get tired of pointing the center of the screen at each item to pick it up, I think it will be easier to go up and press the usual F button to pick it up.

✅A button has been added to the quest menu to scan the inventory to find items required in quests. Launching the button scans your entire inventory and runs through the entire active list of quests, if the required items are found, a notification will appear on the screen.

✅The time spent by your corpse on the location has been increased, Survival difficulty is 60 minutes, Adventure difficulty is 30 minutes.

✅Fixed disabling the visibility of equipment, previously, if we disabled the visibility of weapons in the equipment menu, and at the same time picked up a weapon, and then put it behind our back, it became visible.

✅Accelerated weapon change by 30%

✅Fixed a bug where by closing the weapon switch buttons, it was possible to get two guns in your hand at once, and then the game crashed/hung up or the character started endlessly putting on and putting away weapons without stopping.

✅I have slightly changed the operation of the quick access slots (F1 - F10) when using weapons. I made sure that if there is no weapon in my hand, and press the F slot (for example, there is another gun in this slot), then he will simply replace the weapon on his back, and if the weapon was in his hand and press the F slot, then the character will put the weapon behind his back, replace it, and immediately pick it up, it should be convenient.

✅The "Attack Preparation" option has been added to the game settings. Disabled option: The character has a weapon in his hands and you use food, water, a first aid kit or other recovery items, then the character puts the weapon behind his back, uses this item and the weapon remains behind his back, you will need to press the button to pick up the right weapon again. If the parameter is enabled, then the character will return the weapon to his hands after using the item.

✅Fixed a bug where the character could stop aiming (pressing the right mouse button).

Now the ASH-12 MOD has 20 ammo in its magazine (it had 10), and the ASH-12 Bonecrusher has 30 ammo (it had 20).

✅Merchants have increased the amount of money to purchase items from you.

✅Fixed the error of calculating money for the sale of items from the jewelry category. If you sell through the inventory by right-clicking (without dragging the item into the merchant's window), then 30% is deducted from the cost as from the usual ones. Jewelry categories should be sold to the merchant at 100% of the cost as indicated in the information window if you click on the item icon.

✅Fixed the operation of stationary location scanners, which you can find at locations and launch it to get a map image.

✅The Black Widow mercenary has been promoted, now she is rank 5.

✅Automatic drones have been edited: FL2, J2, D100, S300, X5, RA700, G2, G3, G4, R1000 and D3. Now they will not be destroyed when the player dies, and the height of the flight behind the character has been edited.

✅The G4 drone will no longer fire missiles if your character is close to the enemy the drone is aiming at. The rocket's flight speed has been increased.

✅Fixed the interaction of RPG missile damage.

✅The LG09 robot's guided missile code has been improved.

✅Now all the equipment, namely drones, turrets, robots and so on, if it is destroyed, then when buying a new one there will always be full health, ammunition and battery.

