Major 5 September 2025 Build 19866284
Update notes via Steam Community
Hentai Senpai: Seieki Akuma-Tachi v2 Update, Unholy Holes, Demonic Snatch & OST available NOW!

Hentai Senpai v2 Update

Experience the premium upgrade with the free Hentai Senpai v2 Update, bringing all the latest updates, puzzles, and gallery features to your favorite adult puzzle game! Now fully aligned with the newest series enhancements for a smoother, sexier experience.

Unholy Holes (Free DLC)

  • Three engaging puzzle types: Swapping, Rotating, and the combination of both for every new image
  • 12 uncensored & explicit images to unlock completely for FREE with this DLC!
  • Uncensored & explicit character profiles per image.

Demonic Snatch

  • Three engaging puzzle types: Swapping, Rotating, and the combination of both for every new image
  • 33 uncensored & explicit images to unlock with this DLC!
  • Uncensored & explicit character profiles per image.

Hentai Senpai: Seieki Akuma-Tachi Original Soundtrack

  • 39 tracks in total: 4 explicit OST vocal tracks, 19 instrumentals and 16 explicit OVST Hyperdream vocal tracks
  • Total duration: 2 hour, 21 minutes, 06 seconds
  • OST provided in WAV (24-bit, 48.0 kHz) and MP3 (48.0 kHz, 320 kbps CBR) formats
  • Lyrics for explicit vocal tracks provided as separate .txt files
  • OST album cover images provided in .png format
  • All songs composed, mixed and mastered by Kink Master Studios exclusively for Hentai Senpai: Seieki Akuma-Tachi


Hentai Senpai: Seieki Akuma-Tachi v1 will move to the Betas section so you can always go back and play the original game too!

Cheers,
Kink Master Studios

