Three engaging puzzle types : Swapping , Rotating , and the combination of both for every new image



: , , and the 12 uncensored & explicit images to unlock completely for FREE with this DLC!



images to unlock completely for FREE with this DLC! Uncensored & explicit character profiles per image.



Three engaging puzzle types : Swapping , Rotating , and the combination of both for every new image



: , , and the 33 uncensored & explicit images to unlock with this DLC!



images to unlock with this DLC! Uncensored & explicit character profiles per image.



39 tracks in total: 4 explicit OST vocal tracks, 19 instrumentals and 16 explicit OVST Hyperdream vocal tracks



tracks in OST vocal tracks, instrumentals and OVST Hyperdream vocal tracks Total duration: 2 hour , 21 minutes , 06 seconds



duration: , , OST provided in WAV (24-bit, 48.0 kHz) and MP3 (48.0 kHz, 320 kbps CBR) formats



provided in and formats Lyrics for explicit vocal tracks provided as separate .txt files



for vocal tracks provided as files OST album cover images provided in .png format



images provided in format All songs composed, mixed and mastered by Kink Master Studios exclusively for Hentai Senpai: Seieki Akuma-Tachi



availableExperience the premium upgrade with theHentai Senpai v2 Update, bringing all the latest updates, puzzles, and gallery features to your favorite adult puzzle game! Now fully aligned with the newest series enhancements for a smoother, sexier experience.Cheers,