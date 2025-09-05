New patch brings expansion of core T1 building meaning players can now choose upgrading path for T1 building. 6 new units were added with unique abilities.



Better logic for AI opponents. Firstly, a much needed fix for ultimate strike usage by AI players. Also added Easy, Hard and Expert difficulties with expanded strategies that will be expanded even more in upcoming updates.

Music for all factions. In order to make the faction feel more immersive we have added unique background music for each faction.



added

+ 6 new T1.2 unit with unique abilities, 1 per faction. Players can now choose upgrading path for T1 building

+ added AI players difficulty variants. Also expanded AI strategy.

+ background music to each faction, around 60 audio files in total

+ more sound effects for building structures

+ tooltips for resources panel and team stats panel

+ match timer into UI

+ visual variants for HoT abilities, visual duration now matches actual heal duration

+ creative panel setup is now saving into user preferences

+ pulsating visual effect on structure upgrade button

+ manabar under health bar of units and buildings

changed

~ reduced human T1.1 production income from 2 to 3 gold, farm stats is now in line with other buildings

~ reduced hitbox size of all units, units now fight closer to each other

~ reduced max projectile lifetime from 3s to 2.5s

~ tuned T1 elf death sound effect

~ game is paused when campaign level is finished

~ creative panel maximize button

~ undead builder now builds Bone tower instead of Arrow tower

~ improved structure detail income label UX, instead of showing income gain it now shows previous income and new income (old: 5 ,new: 10 -> 15)

~ all structures now reward the player with income. Previously, only unit production buildings did.

~ change anti-aliasing to TSR

~ changed building placement and sync materials to be compatible with nanite

fixed