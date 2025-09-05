Medea, The Kitten of Tindalos arrives at Mostroscopy!

Medea is a kitten who turned into stone after the death of her human, a witch named Alejandra... now she's smelled something beyond time and space, and has awakened to go find it!

Medea is a very agile kitten with very varied skills, a Rushdown type fighter that can transform during some of her attacks.

And is just Like Dollores one of the smallest fighters in the roster

She's based on the short story The Hounds of Tindalos by Frank Belknap Long and the Mexican film Blacker than Night by Carlos Enrique Taboada, a national horror classic!

Wow! It's been a lot of work getting here, but we already have four of the six fighters that make up the Mostroscopy Year 2 Season Pass.

We're just working on the last two fighters.

The console port team is working to bring the DLC characters to consoles. Just bear with us, we're a little slow.

And stay tuned! The season of the supernatural and mystery is almost here... and next Halloween, Mostroscopy will be celebrating its 2nd anniversary!