5 September 2025 Build 19866066
Update notes via Steam Community
1. Adjusted the spawn rate of resource items
2. Fixed text display errors on low-resolution screens and Steamdeck
3. Fixed a bug that caused the game to exit after double-clicking the screen
4. Fixed a bug that caused overlapping supply item locations
Happy gameplay!

