 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Path of Exile 2 Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 5 September 2025 Build 19866010 Edited 5 September 2025 – 06:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Update 3.0 for Exit the Abyss is now available! This new version brings several improvements and refinements to enhance the tense and oppressive atmosphere of the game. Thank you to everyone who has supported the project and shared feedback — we couldn’t have made it this far without you!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3518111
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link