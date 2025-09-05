- Fixed bug that let players get building permits for mountaintops.

- Fixed spacetime instability caused by players declaring bankrupcty.

- Fixed bug in the way volume was being calculated.

- Unclamped a tower of clamps that were each clamping clamps that clamped the minimum reserve in the autotrader to a 1 instead of a 0

- Fixed bug that allowed players to create an Auto Trader Slot without having built an HQ or Warehouse

- Research is substantially faster.

- Fixed bug where where failing in PVP incorrectly created a bankruptcy jump-scare.