Chronosphere version 118
New version drop. We're moving focus to building out the metaprogression now, so we've got a bunch of new missions. These are in a very rough state, and should be greatly improved over the next few weeks. Nevertheless we welcome your feedback!
We have also addressed a few outstanding issues reported by our Discord community, thank you! ❤️
⚠️ Updating to this version forcibly resets progression!
ℹ️ The Steam playtest is closed, but anyone who signed up will still have access (for now). If you would like to play, please join our Discord and ask.
Highlights
🦋 Progression
- Added a new starting sphere with reduced difficulty and simplified mechanics.
- Added 20 new missions for unlocking specific existing weapons and gear from most biomes.
- Added new missions for unlocking/tutorialising many core game mechanics and more difficult biomes.
🏓 Gameplay
- Tweaks to exit ambush events.
- Pilebunker can no longer recieve several inappopriate mods.
- Fixed a bug which caused Saucy Mule to sometimes fire infinite bullets. (Reported by @MegaQuack)
- Hot shot now applies deterministically, and only to weapon projectiles. (Reported by @FlamingKetchup)
- Enfilade now triggers correctly on quickdraw.
- Player missiles no longer explode instantly when fired in the same turn as player bullet cutting projectiles.
- Fixed an issue causing your teammates to occasionally attack you. They've learnt their lessons now. (Reported by @gudic, @ilovelizards)
🖼️ Art
- Added weapon model for disintegrator.
✅ UI
- Cooked up some goop for equipment chests. ??
- Correct ammo icons for new weapons.
🤖 Tech
- Improved camera smoothing. This should be most noticeable when sprinting.
🔊 Audio
- Do not play equip audio for weapons already in inventory when entering a new floor. (Reported by @rymarq)
Just a reminder that we want to hear your feedback (good or bad) via Discord and Steam Discussions.
-Chronosphere Team
