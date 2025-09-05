It's been a crazy week with lots of bug fixing for me, but I've also took time to address one of the most inconvenient features of the game, which is the historic use of a manual sign up process along with needing to use the old +XX email trick (if you know you know).

Features

New Steam Login System



(Devs) Added Mission Deprecated setting in Mission Editor

(Devs) Added Unrested conditional branches to event system

(GM) Added Steam Account Bans

Added more anti-cheat systems against hacking

Changes

Improvements to transition between login and maps (still not perfect)

Updated design of Item Description windows to have some background color based on item type

Certain UI windows now close when fainting

Moved Login Status to own UI instead of Main Menu so it appears on more parts of login process

Improved styling of UI info panels (the colored panels that give details of features)

Bug Fixes