It's been a crazy week with lots of bug fixing for me, but I've also took time to address one of the most inconvenient features of the game, which is the historic use of a manual sign up process along with needing to use the old +XX email trick (if you know you know).
Features
New Steam Login System
(Devs) Added Mission Deprecated setting in Mission Editor
(Devs) Added Unrested conditional branches to event system
(GM) Added Steam Account Bans
Added more anti-cheat systems against hacking
Changes
Improvements to transition between login and maps (still not perfect)
Updated design of Item Description windows to have some background color based on item type
Certain UI windows now close when fainting
Moved Login Status to own UI instead of Main Menu so it appears on more parts of login process
Improved styling of UI info panels (the colored panels that give details of features)
Bug Fixes
Fixed War crime resetting
Prevented sending multiple purchases at once (could cause double buy when lagging)
Fixes and fallbacks for GeoIpLookups
Fixed escape key in main menu being weird
Changed files in this update