5 September 2025 Build 19865732
Update notes via Steam Community

It's been a crazy week with lots of bug fixing for me, but I've also took time to address one of the most inconvenient features of the game, which is the historic use of a manual sign up process along with needing to use the old +XX email trick (if you know you know).

Features

  • New Steam Login System

  • (Devs) Added Mission Deprecated setting in Mission Editor

  • (Devs) Added Unrested conditional branches to event system

  • (GM) Added Steam Account Bans

  • Added more anti-cheat systems against hacking

Changes

  • Improvements to transition between login and maps (still not perfect)

  • Updated design of Item Description windows to have some background color based on item type

  • Certain UI windows now close when fainting

  • Moved Login Status to own UI instead of Main Menu so it appears on more parts of login process

  • Improved styling of UI info panels (the colored panels that give details of features)

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed War crime resetting

  • Prevented sending multiple purchases at once (could cause double buy when lagging)

  • Fixes and fallbacks for GeoIpLookups

  • Fixed escape key in main menu being weird

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1674011
  • Loading history…
