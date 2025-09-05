 Skip to content
5 September 2025 Build 19865655 Edited 5 September 2025 – 05:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

SuprSketch 2.5.1 - Visual Polish Update


Hey artists and art lovers! We spent this update making everything look and feel better while you're browsing live artist streams. Sometimes it's the little things that make the biggest difference.

What's New

Things That Look Better Now

  • Fixed that weird thin text thing: You know how selected artists' names looked weirdly skinny? Like they went on a diet while you clicked on them? Only me? Anyways, we fixed that.

  • Better green, less mint: The live indicators were giving off major toothpaste vibes. Now they're actually green-green, so you know when someone's creating live. 0.0

  • Everything's the same size now: All those little status badges are uniform. It was bugging us, probably bugging you too. Fixed.

  • No more SHOUTING: Changed 'CREATING' to 'creating' because we're not angry at you.

Behind the Scenes

  • Made animations smoother

  • Squashed some bugs that were making things look weird

  • General stability improvements (the boring stuff that keeps everything running)

Recent Features You Might Have Missed (from 2.5.0)

  • Dark mode by default - Because who actually uses light mode at 2am while watching artists create?

  • Built-in chat - Talk to artists and other viewers without leaving the app

  • Message notifications - See when you have unread messages


Every desktop deserves to be an art gallery.


- The SuprSketch Team

