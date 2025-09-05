SuprSketch 2.5.1 - Visual Polish Update
Hey artists and art lovers! We spent this update making everything look and feel better while you're browsing live artist streams. Sometimes it's the little things that make the biggest difference.
What's New
Things That Look Better Now
Fixed that weird thin text thing: You know how selected artists' names looked weirdly skinny? Like they went on a diet while you clicked on them? Only me? Anyways, we fixed that.
Better green, less mint: The live indicators were giving off major toothpaste vibes. Now they're actually green-green, so you know when someone's creating live. 0.0
Everything's the same size now: All those little status badges are uniform. It was bugging us, probably bugging you too. Fixed.
No more SHOUTING: Changed 'CREATING' to 'creating' because we're not angry at you.
Behind the Scenes
Made animations smoother
Squashed some bugs that were making things look weird
General stability improvements (the boring stuff that keeps everything running)
Recent Features You Might Have Missed (from 2.5.0)
Dark mode by default - Because who actually uses light mode at 2am while watching artists create?
Built-in chat - Talk to artists and other viewers without leaving the app
Message notifications - See when you have unread messages
Every desktop deserves to be an art gallery.
- The SuprSketch Team
