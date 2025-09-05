

Hey artists and art lovers! We spent this update making everything look and feel better while you're browsing live artist streams. Sometimes it's the little things that make the biggest difference.



Fixed that weird thin text thing: You know how selected artists' names looked weirdly skinny? Like they went on a diet while you clicked on them? Only me? Anyways, we fixed that.

Better green, less mint: The live indicators were giving off major toothpaste vibes. Now they're actually green-green, so you know when someone's creating live. 0.0

Everything's the same size now: All those little status badges are uniform. It was bugging us, probably bugging you too. Fixed.