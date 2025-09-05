 Skip to content
5 September 2025 Build 19865619 Edited 5 September 2025 – 08:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
We have released Ver. 1.8.0.

As previously announced, there will be no detailed report for this version.
We appreciate your understanding.

Additions & Adjustments:
  • Added option to configure mitigation controls for users experiencing environmental latency (Latency-mitigation system).
  • In windowed mode, the cursor is now shown on the title bar and window frame.
  • Minor UI text revisions.
  • Adjusted level-bar display.
  • Added a secret to certain game modes.
  • Added a second secret to certain game modes.
  • Added data-display settings to Score Ranking.
  • Fixed line-clear scoring when the BIG option is enabled in MARATHON mode.
  • Added decorations (not shown under normal conditions).
  • Added “1.1 + α” to NORMAL.
    　“1.1” is added based on your play status in NORMAL.
    　Thereafter, additional modes unlock based on your progress in the added mode.
  • In the Replay Data list, when sorting by performance in categories where existing titles can be earned, the order now prioritizes “Title > Reached Level > Time.”
  • Rankings and Replay mode items now display all modes from the start (no longer require playing them first).
  • Added an alternative game-field display method (selectable in Options).
  • For TGM style only, certain UI changes are now configurable via Options.


Bug Fixes:
  • Fixed an issue where scores could be miscalculated during replay playback.
  • Corrected the counted number of BIG-mino line clears in achievement aggregation.
  • Implemented countermeasures for an issue occurring in SHIRANUI mode (memory shortage).


Discussions: https://steamcommunity.com/app/3328480/discussions/0/603040419439348695/

