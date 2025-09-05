As previously announced, there will be no detailed report for this version.
Additions & Adjustments:
- Added option to configure mitigation controls for users experiencing environmental latency (Latency-mitigation system).
- In windowed mode, the cursor is now shown on the title bar and window frame.
- Minor UI text revisions.
- Adjusted level-bar display.
- Added a secret to certain game modes.
- Added a second secret to certain game modes.
- Added data-display settings to Score Ranking.
- Fixed line-clear scoring when the BIG option is enabled in MARATHON mode.
- Added decorations (not shown under normal conditions).
- Added “1.1 + α” to NORMAL.
“1.1” is added based on your play status in NORMAL.
Thereafter, additional modes unlock based on your progress in the added mode.
- In the Replay Data list, when sorting by performance in categories where existing titles can be earned, the order now prioritizes “Title > Reached Level > Time.”
- Rankings and Replay mode items now display all modes from the start (no longer require playing them first).
- Added an alternative game-field display method (selectable in Options).
- For TGM style only, certain UI changes are now configurable via Options.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed an issue where scores could be miscalculated during replay playback.
- Corrected the counted number of BIG-mino line clears in achievement aggregation.
- Implemented countermeasures for an issue occurring in SHIRANUI mode (memory shortage).
