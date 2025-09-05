A new patch is now live for PS5 and PC.

We’ve addressed a number of issues and made several gameplay optimizations to improve your experience. Details below.

PS5 & PC – Bug Fixes

Fixed a rare issue preventing the Upgrade Menu from unlocking. No new save file is required—the menu will automatically unlock after installing the update.

PS5 & PC – Gameplay Optimizations

Greatsword skills: Adjusted attack mechanics and improved responsiveness.

Auto-save: Improved logic in Chapter 4.

Kaser Roll: Adjusted invincibility frames for smoother game experience.

NPC animations: Enhanced for smoother visuals.

Controller: Added a new preset control scheme.

Puzzles & mini-games: Difficulty adjustments for improved gameplay flow.

Cutscenes & credits: Can now be skipped at any time.

Skill points: Adjusted to 3 points when unlocking new weapons.

Divine gold drops optimization: Players can get more divine gold in hard and nightmare mode, and dispersed dimension.

Boss difficulty: Tweaked across Normal, Hard, Nightmare modes.

Skill & boss VFX: Optimized visual effects for clarity and impact.

Equipment: Adjusted timing for items sold by the weapon merchant.

PC-Specific Fixes