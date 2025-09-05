A new patch is now live for PS5 and PC.
We’ve addressed a number of issues and made several gameplay optimizations to improve your experience. Details below.
PS5 & PC – Bug Fixes
Fixed a rare issue preventing the Upgrade Menu from unlocking. No new save file is required—the menu will automatically unlock after installing the update.
PS5 & PC – Gameplay Optimizations
Greatsword skills: Adjusted attack mechanics and improved responsiveness.
Auto-save: Improved logic in Chapter 4.
Kaser Roll: Adjusted invincibility frames for smoother game experience.
NPC animations: Enhanced for smoother visuals.
Controller: Added a new preset control scheme.
Puzzles & mini-games: Difficulty adjustments for improved gameplay flow.
Cutscenes & credits: Can now be skipped at any time.
Skill points: Adjusted to 3 points when unlocking new weapons.
Divine gold drops optimization: Players can get more divine gold in hard and nightmare mode, and dispersed dimension.
Boss difficulty: Tweaked across Normal, Hard, Nightmare modes.
Skill & boss VFX: Optimized visual effects for clarity and impact.
Equipment: Adjusted timing for items sold by the weapon merchant.
PC-Specific Fixes
Addressed performance, framerate, and lag issues affecting certain Windows versions.
