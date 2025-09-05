 Skip to content
5 September 2025 Build 19865507 Edited 5 September 2025 – 10:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

A new patch is now live for PS5 and PC.
We’ve addressed a number of issues and made several gameplay optimizations to improve your experience. Details below.

PS5 & PC – Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a rare issue preventing the Upgrade Menu from unlocking. No new save file is required—the menu will automatically unlock after installing the update.

PS5 & PC – Gameplay Optimizations

  • Greatsword skills: Adjusted attack mechanics and improved responsiveness.

  • Auto-save: Improved logic in Chapter 4.

  • Kaser Roll: Adjusted invincibility frames for smoother game experience.

  • NPC animations: Enhanced for smoother visuals.

  • Controller: Added a new preset control scheme.

  • Puzzles & mini-games: Difficulty adjustments for improved gameplay flow.

  • Cutscenes & credits: Can now be skipped at any time.

  • Skill points: Adjusted to 3 points when unlocking new weapons.

  • Divine gold drops optimization: Players can get more divine gold in hard and nightmare mode, and dispersed dimension.

  • Boss difficulty: Tweaked across Normal, Hard, Nightmare modes.

  • Skill & boss VFX: Optimized visual effects for clarity and impact.

  • Equipment: Adjusted timing for items sold by the weapon merchant.

PC-Specific Fixes

  • Addressed performance, framerate, and lag issues affecting certain Windows versions.

Changed files in this update

