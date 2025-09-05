We have fixed an issue in Kemono Teatime where the game could not progress past the “NowLoading” screen when played on PCs set to the Korean language.

For users who experienced this issue, we kindly ask you to delete your save data and restart the game.

Save data is stored in the following folder:

C:\\Users\\{UserName}\\AppData\\LocalLow\\フリュー株式会社\\けものティータイム\\save

\[아래 한국어 번역]

『Kemono Teatime』을 한국어로 설정된 PC에서 플레이할 때, “NowLoading” 화면에서 더 이상 진행되지 않는 오류를 수정하였습니다.

해당 증상이 발생한 사용자분들께서는 번거로우시겠지만, 저장 데이터를 삭제하신 뒤 게임을 재실행해 주시기 바랍니다.

저장 데이터는 아래의 폴더에 보관되어 있습니다.

C:\\Users\\{사용자명}\\AppData\\LocalLow\\フリュー株式会社\\けものティータイム\\save