5 September 2025 Build 19865424 Edited 5 September 2025 – 04:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
JAPANESE
✏️ Classroom book added: 10 new particles to learn from with examples (more coming!)
📚 First JLPT N2 Quizzes added for study.
🎒 Item names now in Japanese only. Hover for furigana + English in bag.

MAIN MENU updated:
・ゲーム開始 [Start Game] to → 新しい冒険 [New Journey]
・続き [Continue] to → ロードゲーム [Load Game]

OTHER:
🗺️ Cave Map art updated. Opening soon for play!
🛠️ Fixes: Some JLPT N5 Quizzes display correctly now.

✨ Another update on the way!
またね！Light :>

