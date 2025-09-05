JAPANESE
✏️ Classroom book added: 10 new particles to learn from with examples (more coming!)
📚 First JLPT N2 Quizzes added for study.
🎒 Item names now in Japanese only. Hover for furigana + English in bag.
MAIN MENU updated:
・ゲーム開始 [Start Game] to → 新しい冒険 [New Journey]
・続き [Continue] to → ロードゲーム [Load Game]
OTHER:
🗺️ Cave Map art updated. Opening soon for play!
🛠️ Fixes: Some JLPT N5 Quizzes display correctly now.
✨ Another update on the way!
またね！Light :>
BUILD 5.1: 🎌 Particles & JLPT N2
