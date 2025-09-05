JAPANESE

✏️ Classroom book added: 10 new particles to learn from with examples (more coming!)

📚 First JLPT N2 Quizzes added for study.

🎒 Item names now in Japanese only. Hover for furigana + English in bag.



MAIN MENU updated:

・ゲーム開始 [Start Game] to → 新しい冒険 [New Journey]

・続き [Continue] to → ロードゲーム [Load Game]



OTHER:

🗺️ Cave Map art updated. Opening soon for play!

🛠️ Fixes: Some JLPT N5 Quizzes display correctly now.



✨ Another update on the way!

またね！Light :>