5 September 2025 Build 19865417 Edited 5 September 2025 – 09:09:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
【1】Fixed the issue where the fishing task would get stuck under specific conditions
【2】Fixed pathfinding issues for some NPCs
【3】Fixed occlusion issues with certain buildings
【4】Fixed other known bugs and optimized performance

