【1】Fixed the issue where the fishing task would get stuck under specific conditions
【2】Fixed pathfinding issues for some NPCs
【3】Fixed occlusion issues with certain buildings
【4】Fixed other known bugs and optimized performance
Game Update Announcement
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update