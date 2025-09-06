 Skip to content
6 September 2025 Build 19865288 Edited 6 September 2025 – 04:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We’ve just rolled out a refresh to all supported translations!

Our original localization relied heavily on automated translation tools, which unfortunately led to some awkward or unnatural phrasing. Based on community feedback, we’ve gone back and reworked all 9 supported languages to provide a smoother, more natural experience.

While this update represents a significant improvement, we know it may not be perfect. As a two-person team, our goal is to keep making progress step by step and we’ll continue refining with your feedback.

🌍 Updated languages include:

  • English

  • Spanish

  • French

  • German

  • Italian

  • Portuguese (Brazilian)

  • Russian

  • Japanese

  • Simplified Chinese

This refresh should make dialogue and menus feel clearer and more immersive across the board. If you notice areas that can still be improved, we’d love to hear from you! Your input directly helps us polish The Living Remain for players worldwide.

Thank you for supporting us and helping us make the game better for everyone!

Five Finger Studios

