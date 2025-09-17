[Major Update]

1. The sacred fire of the "Viking Festival" is about to ignite! The ancient Runes will shine in the bonfire. Let us gather for this glorious celebration and together compose the legend of the Vikings!

2. New March Skin for Rallied Troops [Ymir War Elephant] is here! —This war beast from Norse mythology is about to unleash its thunderous might and shatter the battlefield! Its might is enough to make the enemy troops tremble with fear!



[New]

1. New SX Heroes "Tiroti, Wavebreaker Anchor" and "Signy, Scout Vanguard," visible after 748 days and 744 days of Kingdom development, respectively.

2. [Harvest Season: Fruitful City] series Skins return for a limited time.

3. Added three new types of Rune Scrolls: [Forging Speedup], [Increased Damage to Neutral Troops], and [Mount Experience Output], which can drop after defeating Rune Monsters.

4. Added the function to manually switch "sub-channels under the current language."

5. Added a Recycle button for Mount beasts in the Inventory.

6. Added [Tribe Growth Gift Box] feature: When a player achieves certain growth goals (including personal Might, Troop unlocks, and main castle level), gifts will be automatically sent in the Tribe channel.



[Optimizations]

1. Fully upgraded the model of the Hero "Ivor, Wolf Whisperer" has been fully upgraded, with the horned helmet further highlighting Viking characteristics and heroic demeanor.

2. Optimized the early storyline content within the City, adding plotlines and elements related to searching for supplies, purifying the Sacrificial Stone, and purifying the Odin Statue.

3. Optimized the display content of the [First Purchase Event] interface: Added a Hero trial experience for Yvette.

4. Optimize the experience of functions such as [Map], [City], [Tribe], and [Combat].

5. Optimized the experiences of gameplay such as [Battle of the Ruins], [Pillage Weston], [Apex Championship], and [Naval Dominion].

6. When the system detects abnormal Points in the "Emote Matching" event, a warning for exceeding the single-round point limit will pop up, and severe cases will be restricted from participating in the current event.

7. Optimized the distribution content of some packs: increased the quantity of Yggdrasil Dew.

8. Optimized the gameplay of [Dice Wonder Realm]: Added a stage refresh feature and increased the initial refresh count by 2 times.

9. Optimized the distribution of [Limitless Power]: Increased the proportion of Enriching Stone options.

10. Optimized the distribution of [Explorers' Escapade]: Increased the reward items for unlocking the tiers of the [Explorers' Escapade] Pack that accompanies Mobius Peak.

11. Optimized the combat difficulty experience for the first 15 levels of the [Trial of Courage].

12. Optimized [Gift Enjoyment]: Add display of Stage core rewards.

13. Optimized the interface display and interactive experience of the [Sif's Blessing] pack.

14. Optimized the [Migration] feature: During the migration events in the [Warring Kingdom] and [Kingdom Mayhem] Season 1 and 2, the main interface has added access points for viewing the Chief and Kingdom Rankings.

15. Optimized the interface information of the [Divine Jewel] Ascension rules description: Added display of the quantity of the same type of Jewel required to Ascend.

16. Optimized the interactive experience of the [Ranking], [Arena], [I Want to Get Stronger], [Hero Upgrade], [Skill], and [Forge] features.