In "The King of Truancy", you are the successor of the hero. In an apparently ordinary school, various forces are intricately intertwined.

You will entry the school and gradually uncover the forces behind them, expose and prevent the conspiracy of this organization. You need to break through yourself in constantly challenges, collect magical cards, enhance your moves and skills, in order to face the final challenge.

The game has three difficulty levels. The easy difficulty allows you to easily experience the thrill of defeating your opponents with critical hits. If you want to challenge a higher difficulty, you can choose the difficult mode.

The official will record your highest output and commonly used moves, allowing you to experience the satisfying feeling of a numerical explosion.

Fans of tower climbing and roguelike card games should not miss it！