Chapter 15 is here! And it's an incredible behemoth of an update, heh. I definitely hope everyone enjoys!
Noblesse Oblige v0.16.1.0 Patch Notes (9-5-2025)
- 139k(!) words of content, making this the largest update ever by 30%. Note: This size is unlikely to recur again in the near future.
- Significant new section of the story!
- New combat section(s)!
- ??? (you'll find out =P)!
- New Castle Kharos iteration!
- New district of the Castle Town to explore!
- One new loyalty skill scene (Theseus 50)!
- Two new possible training room synergy scenes (Sindarion/Calysia and Ariadne/Somnus)!
- One new intimate scene for those with the patch!
- New art for Despoina from the ever-excellent Mimo! Three hair color variants are available! (Note: Old art may be restored using a patch found at https://www.lordfortegames.com if desired.)
- New art for Despoina's dress in Chapter 12!
- Added ultimate skill cutins for King Antiochus and Cassander in the introduction section!
- Nine new achievements for those playing on Steam! (Note: Per a patreon poll, route-specific achievements will now exist; for now, these only include an achievement for starting each route).
- Significant polishing on old content! I made a pass through the whole game, especially improving the Avalonia Ruins, but also many minor issues throughout the whole game!
= UI Improvements
- Added the option to let buffs and debuffs tile up to three rows on character portraits. This can be turned off in the system menu to restore prior functionality if desired.
- New functionality to reset consumed items when retrying a fight after losing.
- Dyslexic Fonts are now available in the system menu.
- Antilag is now always on, as turning it on and off produced additional lag.
- Adjusted anti-lag to reduce weirdness with lights at the edge of the screen.
- Added clarity to various skill and effect descriptions.
- Absorb shields now show the remaining absorb value in the effect description in combat.
- Fixate now displays the name of the fixate user in the debuff description.
- Added a brief turn-end animation when Ligaea's Falconry skills come off cooldown.
= Balance Changes
- Calysia now has 2000 MP base
- Calysia's MP costs have been changed from a percentage of max MP to a fixed number based on 2000 MP pool.
- Full Moon can no longer trigger from a spell made free by Full Moon.
- Full Moon can now trigger from Arcane Swiftness and similar effects.
- Reduced the cost of Searing Moonlight to 30 SP.
- Calysia has a new skill (Mending Ritual) that is only available out of combat and offers cheap healing,
- States and buffs that expire based on actions taken will no longer expire when an Instant skill is used with 0 duration left.
- Aether Draughts now restore 50% MP when used out of combat.
- Retaliate's debuff now only lasts for 1 round as per the skill description.
= Lore
- Adjusted the direction of continents (Solaia is now to the west of Velonia, Velkeriae and Lyonseriae are east).
- Adjusted various mentions of the time of year for consistency and added mention of the Feast of Caelon in Chapter 6.
= Bugfixes
- Fixed a major issue storing junk data in saved games. Loading ang re-saving a save in v0.16 or beyond should delete this data from your old saves. This issue may have caused save screen lag and lag when the autosave loaded.
- Fixed an issue causing Sindarion's 50 Loyalty upgrade to decrease rather than increase Blitz damage.
- Purify damage will no longer trigger Sindarion's Perfect Focus or remove stealth.
- Fixed a very rare crash caused by Consuming Arc missing a target.
- Cynthia will no longer go beyond death and return if defeated by a damage reflect attack during Sanguine Drive.
- Fixed an issue that could occur when multiple instances of Monomachy were active.
- Fixed an issue preventing Regal Presence from properly having High Priority when not instant.
- Fixed an issue inverting the name tags for Princess Iliana and Princess Tasia.
- Many typos and minor fixes (thanks to everyone who reported!)
- Fixed a bug where Blood Strike did not consume Fury as intended.
Changed files in this update