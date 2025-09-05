Dear Gigaslave Players,





We will be performing a server maintenance update starting at 10:00 AM China Time on September 5th, which will last for 1 hour.





For players in the Eastern Time Zone (USA), this will be at 9:00 PM on September 4th, with a duration of 1 hour.





After the game update is complete, GMs will distribute compensation CDK codes online!





The update content is as follows:





Box 1 has been updated with a new item: (Enhanced Ability Value Inheritance Item * 2 Usage Card). This item allows already enhanced weapons to inherit their ability values to any other weapon, including shields.





Box 1 now includes the new weapon HG2 (this weapon has the same performance as C18 but with increased ammunition capacity).





Box 1 has added the new (Captain America Cosmetic Shield), which has the same performance as other shields in the game.





Box 2 now contains the Scar Starburst, a weapon that holds 5 more bullets than the regular Scar and features bullet explosion effects.





Box 2 has added the M200 Sniper Rifle, which has the same performance as the Barrett M95.





Box 3 now includes the new M40 Sniper Rifle, which has the same performance as the Barrett M95.





Box 3 has added an M4 Rifle, which has an extremely enhanced firing range compared to the original version.





Box 3 now contains a new costume: (Red Scarf Rebel) with the following ability values:





Attack Power increased by 5% Bullet Speed increased by 5% Health increased by 7 Bullet Speed increased by 4% Movement Speed increased by 6%





Adjustments and Optimizations:





To reduce game crashes caused by memory overflow, we have reduced the maximum number of players to 10.

To reduce tournament crashes, we have limited the maximum number of spectators to 10.

Increased tournament rewards.





The following is the current top-up event:

