 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Path of Exile 2 Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
5 September 2025 Build 19865066 Edited 5 September 2025 – 04:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Dear Gigaslave Players,


Hello,


We will be performing a server maintenance update starting at 10:00 AM China Time on September 5th, which will last for 1 hour.


For players in the Eastern Time Zone (USA), this will be at 9:00 PM on September 4th, with a duration of 1 hour.


After the game update is complete, GMs will distribute compensation CDK codes online!


The update content is as follows:


Box 1 has been updated with a new item: (Enhanced Ability Value Inheritance Item * 2 Usage Card). This item allows already enhanced weapons to inherit their ability values to any other weapon, including shields.


Box 1 now includes the new weapon HG2 (this weapon has the same performance as C18 but with increased ammunition capacity).


Box 1 has added the new (Captain America Cosmetic Shield), which has the same performance as other shields in the game.


Box 2 now contains the Scar Starburst, a weapon that holds 5 more bullets than the regular Scar and features bullet explosion effects.


Box 2 has added the M200 Sniper Rifle, which has the same performance as the Barrett M95.


Box 3 now includes the new M40 Sniper Rifle, which has the same performance as the Barrett M95.


Box 3 has added an M4 Rifle, which has an extremely enhanced firing range compared to the original version.


Box 3 now contains a new costume: (Red Scarf Rebel) with the following ability values:


  1. Attack Power increased by 5%

  2. Bullet Speed increased by 5%

  3. Health increased by 7

  4. Bullet Speed increased by 4%

  5. Movement Speed increased by 6%


Adjustments and Optimizations:


  • To reduce game crashes caused by memory overflow, we have reduced the maximum number of players to 10.

  • To reduce tournament crashes, we have limited the maximum number of spectators to 10.

  • Increased tournament rewards.


The following is the current top-up event:
::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::


  1. From after the game maintenance update until September 13th, players who accumulate top-up amounts of 500 gold will receive "Little Flying Dragon". It has the same performance as the Owl and can be carried as a follower in the game. Other players can press Control+K or Control+L to toggle its display on or off.

  2. From after the game maintenance update until September 13th, players who accumulate top-up amounts of 1000 gold will receive "AN94-GL". It has the same performance as the AN94 but with 5 additional bullets.

  3. From after the game maintenance update until September 13th, players who accumulate top-up amounts of 1500 gold will receive "L50 Interstellar Fantasy". It has the same performance as the original version but with 5 additional bullets and features bullet explosion effects.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3628371
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link