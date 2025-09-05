 Skip to content
5 September 2025 Build 19865038 Edited 5 September 2025 – 06:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
1. Fixed a bug where effects like Cursed Mirror that detect drawing Curse cards could be exploited by using “unplayable Curse cards” to endlessly cycle your hand.
2. Fixed an issue where the Exorcist’s skill Master of Spirits would sometimes restore HP prematurely during the enemy’s turn.
3. Adjusted certain spirit-subduing cards such as Corpse Explosion Talisman, which failed to restore HP due to Master of Spirits being resolved first.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3408381
