Changes:

Sounds and new Shanties to the ship crew



Sound effects added to stranded Crew found on smaller islands



Sound and Narration added to intro cinematic



Narration by Sir Jim added to intro story quests



Voices to certain NPCs added



Voice and music to Pangea tavern





New improved visuals on ghosts that show up at night



Better splash effects when a bottle is thrown in the ocean



Fixed some translation issues where “world save” notification was incorrectly translated



Some text on loading screen and home screen changed





Text in the Journal changed to explain the trading posts



Trade days for the trading posts are now shown on a poster at the board



Smoother fade effects on some pop-up windows and inventory windows





Traps in the Pyramid may now be disabled by stealing all Anubis Statues



The Anubis Statue is now properly displayed in the Crew Treasury



Dubloon bag chance increased in the Crew Bar when selling drinks in the Crew Bar



Fixed an issue where the achievement X marks the spot was not showing up for client



Please Rate Us!

Every little bit helps!We are a very small team of 2, working on a project that is larger than life! Games like this are rare, and many indie teams have given up working on projects like these. We are committed to making this game all it can be and see it all the way through!We have a friendly and helpful community. Hop on board this incredible journey!Cheers!Cpt Anne