Changes:
- Sounds and new Shanties to the ship crew
- Sound effects added to stranded Crew found on smaller islands
- Sound and Narration added to intro cinematic
- Narration by Sir Jim added to intro story quests
- Voices to certain NPCs added
- Voice and music to Pangea tavern
- New improved visuals on ghosts that show up at night
- Better splash effects when a bottle is thrown in the ocean
- Fixed some translation issues where “world save” notification was incorrectly translated
- Some text on loading screen and home screen changed
- Text in the Journal changed to explain the trading posts
- Trade days for the trading posts are now shown on a poster at the board
- Smoother fade effects on some pop-up windows and inventory windows
- Traps in the Pyramid may now be disabled by stealing all Anubis Statues
- The Anubis Statue is now properly displayed in the Crew Treasury
- Dubloon bag chance increased in the Crew Bar when selling drinks in the Crew Bar
- Fixed an issue where the achievement X marks the spot was not showing up for client
We are a very small team of 2, working on a project that is larger than life! Games like this are rare, and many indie teams have given up working on projects like these. We are committed to making this game all it can be and see it all the way through!
We have a friendly and helpful community. Hop on board this incredible journey!
Cheers!
Cpt Anne
