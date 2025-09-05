 Skip to content
5 September 2025 Build 19864950 Edited 5 September 2025 – 03:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Steam leaderboard fix
Steam achievements fix
Graphic settings
rewrite of world generator
mass optimization
shrank game size
UI changes
First encounter
overworld game marker
material rewrites
shader rewrites
texture simplification

Fixed bugs:
continue button doesn't load from game instance
save game broken
currency not displaying
reward screen choice bug
contemplate ui bug
card reward rare bug
elite bug fix
fork path FOV fix

