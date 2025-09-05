 Skip to content
5 September 2025 Build 19864914
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone, today I have been experimenting with the AI to make them more dangerous and aggressive. I think it is more entertaining to play against on my end but wanted a few more data points before pushing to the default branch.

Changelog:

  • Tanks are much cheaper (~-50% cost)

  • AI wants to build tanks much more

  • AI wants to build navies and spaceships more

  • AI spends much more money on its economy

  • AI is much more aggressive and warmongery

  • New default unit: Mechanized Infantry (the AI uses this as well)

  • Various bugfixes and small UI changes

  • Resources 25% more valuable

  • Population growth is slightly higher

Changed depots in experimental_features branch

