Hello everyone, today I have been experimenting with the AI to make them more dangerous and aggressive. I think it is more entertaining to play against on my end but wanted a few more data points before pushing to the default branch.
Changelog:
Tanks are much cheaper (~-50% cost)
AI wants to build tanks much more
AI wants to build navies and spaceships more
AI spends much more money on its economy
AI is much more aggressive and warmongery
New default unit: Mechanized Infantry (the AI uses this as well)
Various bugfixes and small UI changes
Resources 25% more valuable
Population growth is slightly higher
Changed depots in experimental_features branch