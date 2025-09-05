 Skip to content
5 September 2025 Build 19864598 Edited 5 September 2025 – 02:26:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Day One Patch

There were a few issues that were noticed right after Duck Dash was released.

These are some small changes that may not be too noticeable, but should be nice.

  • Speedrun Timer doesn't start until after the player is able to move.

    • If a player held down the movement keys before the level finished loading, the timer would start ticking at ~2 seconds.

  • Fix a bug where if the game was running without Steam, it wasn't possible to pick up coins.

  • Gaps should no longer appear between some tiles.

  • Small tweaks to the Tutorial Level.

