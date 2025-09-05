Day One Patch
There were a few issues that were noticed right after Duck Dash was released.
These are some small changes that may not be too noticeable, but should be nice.
Speedrun Timer doesn't start until after the player is able to move.
If a player held down the movement keys before the level finished loading, the timer would start ticking at ~2 seconds.
Fix a bug where if the game was running without Steam, it wasn't possible to pick up coins.
Gaps should no longer appear between some tiles.
Small tweaks to the Tutorial Level.
Changed files in this update