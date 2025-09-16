With the release of BeamNG 0.37 which changes file paths, we are releasing this patch in tandem with the BeamNG update.

An update has been made to the stable Ellisbury branch as well to support the latest BeamNG version.

Despite the short time since the last patch, we've been cooking and this one contains really important and impactful fixes and tweaks! Below, you find the full changelog.

Changelog Al Rilma Open Beta Patch 4

General Fixes

Fixed another instance of designer glowing with raytracing

Fixed AI generating cars being able to overwrite family / model Information

Fixed undertray tooltips missing some data

Fixed fixtures inverting when interacted with from the mirrored fixture

Fixed default mirrored fixtures not showing up until clicked off

Fixed aerodynamics PU not displayed in relative cost widget

Fixed closing game and reopening ending up with incorrect material costs for trims

Fixed a tooltip being wrong for compresser exducer

Fixed wrong icons in demographic / market pop-out

Fixed missing icon for 0-100 stat in demographic tooltip

Fixed a client that is timed out not being able to rejoin game through steam

Fixed extra wheel fixture no longer getting tire tread

Fixed two exhaust flanges spawning on headers of all non-turbo engines

Fixed a wrongly assigned morph on 40_EU_Van body

Fixed a gap in HD ladder chassis art

Campaign Fixes

Added payments left field to finances loan tab

Added ability to change engine factory shift adjustments from the main hub

Added factory size requirement to all part tooltips with addons recommendations

Tweaked sales algorithm to remove one-cheap-car exploit

Removed irrelevant health & staff bars for outsource factories

Fixed engineering status not changing when car project finishes engineering

Fixed some colour grading inconsistencies for shift counts

Fixed consolidating a single loan deleting all other loans

Fixed outsource factories showing 100% slowdown but running fine

Fixed outsourced production only running a maximum of 0.5 shifts

Fixed issues with production balancing between trims

Fixed a lua error occurring when deleting a project

Fixed block and head material missing factory requirements in tooltip

BeamNG Fixes

Updated BeamNG integration file paths for V0.37

Fixed ABS light not functioning in exports

Further overhaul of engine inertia

Balancing mass should have a bigger impact on exports

Plenty more issues to get to and polish to be done, so it won't be too long before the next patch. Let us know what issues you are running into and what you think we can improve!

Cheers