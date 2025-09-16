 Skip to content
16 September 2025 Build 19864561 Edited 16 September 2025 – 10:26:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

With the release of BeamNG 0.37 which changes file paths, we are releasing this patch in tandem with the BeamNG update.

An update has been made to the stable Ellisbury branch as well to support the latest BeamNG version.

Despite the short time since the last patch, we've been cooking and this one contains really important and impactful fixes and tweaks! Below, you find the full changelog.

Changelog Al Rilma Open Beta Patch 4

General Fixes

  • Fixed another instance of designer glowing with raytracing

  • Fixed AI generating cars being able to overwrite family / model Information

  • Fixed undertray tooltips missing some data

  • Fixed fixtures inverting when interacted with from the mirrored fixture

  • Fixed default mirrored fixtures not showing up until clicked off

  • Fixed aerodynamics PU not displayed in relative cost widget

  • Fixed closing game and reopening ending up with incorrect material costs for trims

  • Fixed a tooltip being wrong for compresser exducer

  • Fixed wrong icons in demographic / market pop-out

  • Fixed missing icon for 0-100 stat in demographic tooltip

  • Fixed a client that is timed out not being able to rejoin game through steam

  • Fixed extra wheel fixture no longer getting tire tread

  • Fixed two exhaust flanges spawning on headers of all non-turbo engines

  • Fixed a wrongly assigned morph on 40_EU_Van body

  • Fixed a gap in HD ladder chassis art

Campaign Fixes

  • Added payments left field to finances loan tab

  • Added ability to change engine factory shift adjustments from the main hub

  • Added factory size requirement to all part tooltips with addons recommendations

  • Tweaked sales algorithm to remove one-cheap-car exploit

  • Removed irrelevant health & staff bars for outsource factories

  • Fixed engineering status not changing when car project finishes engineering

  • Fixed some colour grading inconsistencies for shift counts

  • Fixed consolidating a single loan deleting all other loans

  • Fixed outsource factories showing 100% slowdown but running fine

  • Fixed outsourced production only running a maximum of 0.5 shifts

  • Fixed issues with production balancing between trims

  • Fixed a lua error occurring when deleting a project

  • Fixed block and head material missing factory requirements in tooltip

BeamNG Fixes

  • Updated BeamNG integration file paths for V0.37

  • Fixed ABS light not functioning in exports

  • Further overhaul of engine inertia

  • Balancing mass should have a bigger impact on exports

Plenty more issues to get to and polish to be done, so it won't be too long before the next patch. Let us know what issues you are running into and what you think we can improve!

Cheers

Changed files in this update

