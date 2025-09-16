With the release of BeamNG 0.37 which changes file paths, we are releasing this patch in tandem with the BeamNG update.
An update has been made to the stable Ellisbury branch as well to support the latest BeamNG version.
Despite the short time since the last patch, we've been cooking and this one contains really important and impactful fixes and tweaks! Below, you find the full changelog.
Changelog Al Rilma Open Beta Patch 4
General Fixes
Fixed another instance of designer glowing with raytracing
Fixed AI generating cars being able to overwrite family / model Information
Fixed undertray tooltips missing some data
Fixed fixtures inverting when interacted with from the mirrored fixture
Fixed default mirrored fixtures not showing up until clicked off
Fixed aerodynamics PU not displayed in relative cost widget
Fixed closing game and reopening ending up with incorrect material costs for trims
Fixed a tooltip being wrong for compresser exducer
Fixed wrong icons in demographic / market pop-out
Fixed missing icon for 0-100 stat in demographic tooltip
Fixed a client that is timed out not being able to rejoin game through steam
Fixed extra wheel fixture no longer getting tire tread
Fixed two exhaust flanges spawning on headers of all non-turbo engines
Fixed a wrongly assigned morph on 40_EU_Van body
Fixed a gap in HD ladder chassis art
Campaign Fixes
Added payments left field to finances loan tab
Added ability to change engine factory shift adjustments from the main hub
Added factory size requirement to all part tooltips with addons recommendations
Tweaked sales algorithm to remove one-cheap-car exploit
Removed irrelevant health & staff bars for outsource factories
Fixed engineering status not changing when car project finishes engineering
Fixed some colour grading inconsistencies for shift counts
Fixed consolidating a single loan deleting all other loans
Fixed outsource factories showing 100% slowdown but running fine
Fixed outsourced production only running a maximum of 0.5 shifts
Fixed issues with production balancing between trims
Fixed a lua error occurring when deleting a project
Fixed block and head material missing factory requirements in tooltip
BeamNG Fixes
Updated BeamNG integration file paths for V0.37
Fixed ABS light not functioning in exports
Further overhaul of engine inertia
Balancing mass should have a bigger impact on exports
Plenty more issues to get to and polish to be done, so it won't be too long before the next patch. Let us know what issues you are running into and what you think we can improve!
Cheers
