Good day, drivers!

We’re proud to present the biggest update in Trail Out’s history. Version 5.0 brings major improvements across nearly every map, adds fresh gameplay features, and completely reworks the story-driven career mode.

Thanks for your long wait — after 10 months of hard work, sweat, and stress, we’re finally releasing this update. We hope you enjoy it. We strongly recommend starting a new game to experience everything we’ve added from the ground up.

Here’s a breakdown of the changes — there’s so much, it’s easier to list what we didn’t touch! Some things might’ve even slipped past our changelog.

Update Content:

Two massive new urban tracks in Tokyo

New racing track at Frau Uber's: German autobahn with traffic

Dusty Darkness map reworked with deadly “ Tornado ” event

New cars: Venom V10 and Beast MS

New truck: Ace Truck with shooting mode (unlocked via Joker roulette win)

New hero skins: Kind Driver , Boomer , and Knight

Bigger destruction events: dam break, falling satellite dish, rolling donut, and more

Visual upgrades and tweaks across many tracks

Gameplay Updates:

New DASH mode : combat racing with 13 gadgets, supports Split Screen

New Car Module System at garage level 2 – adds combat perks

Auto-assemble function for junkyard cars (garage level 3)

Mihalych gets a flashlight at garage level 3 – uses it if headlights are broken

Mihalych’s dog now has AI-Life – roams the garage doing “dog stuff”

In Split Screen, dead players can crawl to the finish and win

Donation system added – do good deeds and get rewarded

New Steam achievements

Career Story Updates:

Entire campaign reworked with better animations, visuals, and events — restart recommended

Reworked boss races: Yuji Chan , Ivan Komrad , Frank Woods , and intro

New FestApp activity feed — festival members post updates that expand the lore

Added alternate game ending – requires careful choices to unlock

Updated character designs: Yuji Chan , Ivan Komrad , Sonya Mass , Frank Woods , Big Cheese , and Mihalych

NEW GAME+ reworked: now features 9 racers + new 10th racer Hanako , a secret leader figure

Starting position in career depends on Black List rank, randomized in Free Race

Some rivals now talk more during races (Big Cheese, Frank Woods, Ivan Komrad)

New “Atmospheric Zhenka” option: Zhenka plays live-recorded guitar tracks in garage

Full Ukrainian voiceover (UA) added

Updated voice acting in cutscenes/gameplay ( ENG, RU ); Big Cheese got a new English voice

New text localizations: Japanese and Polish

Joker Roulette Mode:

New Joker traps: drunk driver , car brawl , ice cream man

Better RNG balancing — matches are now smoother

New Pick Me mode – high-stakes race against Joker’s conditions

Joker’s helicopter now chases the race leader

Win/Loss stats shown in casino

Joker's look updated

Joker and Harley scenes remade with better visuals and animations

Graphics & Optimization:

Improved game stability and car physics

Improved glass damage logic

Fixed explosion damage visuals on car bodies

Removed RT Ambient Occlusion , replaced with SSGI (faster & more efficient)

Added 144 FPS cap

New anti-aliasing options : FXAA, TAA, MSAA

New SSGI lighting system — improves global illumination and shadowing

Fixed visual bugs on Buffalo car

UI now feels smoother and more responsive

Miscellaneous:

Entire race position logic and finish detection reworked – now more accurate

New intro music for all maps

Cutscenes now always show Mihalych's skin for story consistency

New Game+ now keeps your previous garage

Hunter Mode balance tweaks: added a new enemy and replaced infinite repair with reinforcements

Boomer's derby fight difficulty now matches the original release level

Fixed rare save loss bug

Added 15 new music tracks by Onlap & Nick Eyra:

NICK EYRA - Gravity (ft. Kellin Quinn)

NICK EYRA - My Remedy (ft. Becko)

NICK EYRA - New Eyra

ONLAP - Afterglow

ONLAP - Crawling In The Dark

ONLAP - Fever

ONLAP - Ghosts (ft. LANSDOWNE)

ONLAP - Hypnotized

ONLAP - Never Ending Winter

ONLAP - Nevermind

ONLAP - Ready For War

ONLAP - Who Killed The Plan

New Car Pack DLC

(Reminder: cars can be tried in Joker Roulette or career mode. Buying the DLC helps support 3 years of ongoing game development.)

Surge Q-Line

Bamby

Revolutor X

Thank you for waiting for the update. This is officially the final update for this part of Trail Out. Enjoy the game, and please help spread the word — we need your support for the future. ːThanCatː