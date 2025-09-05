 Skip to content
Major 5 September 2025 Build 19864478 Edited 5 September 2025 – 17:13:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Good day, drivers!

We’re proud to present the biggest update in Trail Out’s history. Version 5.0 brings major improvements across nearly every map, adds fresh gameplay features, and completely reworks the story-driven career mode.

Thanks for your long wait — after 10 months of hard work, sweat, and stress, we’re finally releasing this update. We hope you enjoy it. We strongly recommend starting a new game to experience everything we’ve added from the ground up.

Here’s a breakdown of the changes — there’s so much, it’s easier to list what we didn’t touch! Some things might’ve even slipped past our changelog.

Update Content:

  • Two massive new urban tracks in Tokyo

  • New racing track at Frau Uber's: German autobahn with traffic

  • Dusty Darkness map reworked with deadly “Tornado” event

  • New cars: Venom V10 and Beast MS

  • New truck: Ace Truck with shooting mode (unlocked via Joker roulette win)

  • New hero skins: Kind Driver, Boomer, and Knight

  • Bigger destruction events: dam break, falling satellite dish, rolling donut, and more

  • Visual upgrades and tweaks across many tracks

Gameplay Updates:

  • New DASH mode: combat racing with 13 gadgets, supports Split Screen

  • New Car Module System at garage level 2 – adds combat perks

  • Auto-assemble function for junkyard cars (garage level 3)

  • Mihalych gets a flashlight at garage level 3 – uses it if headlights are broken

  • Mihalych’s dog now has AI-Life – roams the garage doing “dog stuff”

  • In Split Screen, dead players can crawl to the finish and win

  • Donation system added – do good deeds and get rewarded

  • New Steam achievements

Career Story Updates:

  • Entire campaign reworked with better animations, visuals, and events — restart recommended

  • Reworked boss races: Yuji Chan, Ivan Komrad, Frank Woods, and intro

  • New FestApp activity feed — festival members post updates that expand the lore

  • Added alternate game ending – requires careful choices to unlock

  • Updated character designs: Yuji Chan, Ivan Komrad, Sonya Mass, Frank Woods, Big Cheese, and Mihalych

  • NEW GAME+ reworked: now features 9 racers + new 10th racer Hanako, a secret leader figure

  • Starting position in career depends on Black List rank, randomized in Free Race

  • Some rivals now talk more during races (Big Cheese, Frank Woods, Ivan Komrad)

  • New “Atmospheric Zhenka” option: Zhenka plays live-recorded guitar tracks in garage

  • Full Ukrainian voiceover (UA) added

  • Updated voice acting in cutscenes/gameplay (ENG, RU); Big Cheese got a new English voice

  • New text localizations: Japanese and Polish

Joker Roulette Mode:

  • New Joker traps: drunk driver, car brawl, ice cream man

  • Better RNG balancing — matches are now smoother

  • New Pick Me mode – high-stakes race against Joker’s conditions

  • Joker’s helicopter now chases the race leader

  • Win/Loss stats shown in casino

  • Joker's look updated

  • Joker and Harley scenes remade with better visuals and animations

Graphics & Optimization:

  • Improved game stability and car physics

  • Improved glass damage logic

  • Fixed explosion damage visuals on car bodies

  • Removed RT Ambient Occlusion, replaced with SSGI (faster & more efficient)

  • Added 144 FPS cap

  • New anti-aliasing options: FXAA, TAA, MSAA

  • New SSGI lighting system — improves global illumination and shadowing

  • Fixed visual bugs on Buffalo car

  • UI now feels smoother and more responsive

Miscellaneous:

  • Entire race position logic and finish detection reworked – now more accurate

  • New intro music for all maps

  • Cutscenes now always show Mihalych's skin for story consistency

  • New Game+ now keeps your previous garage

  • Hunter Mode balance tweaks: added a new enemy and replaced infinite repair with reinforcements

  • Boomer's derby fight difficulty now matches the original release level

  • Fixed rare save loss bug

  • Added 15 new music tracks by Onlap & Nick Eyra:

NICK EYRA - Gravity (ft. Kellin Quinn)

NICK EYRA - My Remedy (ft. Becko)

NICK EYRA - New Eyra

ONLAP - Afterglow

ONLAP - Crawling In The Dark

ONLAP - Fever

ONLAP - Ghosts (ft. LANSDOWNE)

ONLAP - Hypnotized

ONLAP - Never Ending Winter

ONLAP - Nevermind

ONLAP - Ready For War

ONLAP - Who Killed The Plan

New Car Pack DLC

DLC Tokyo Rush

(Reminder: cars can be tried in Joker Roulette or career mode. Buying the DLC helps support 3 years of ongoing game development.)

  • Surge Q-Line

  • Bamby

  • Revolutor X

Thank you for waiting for the update. This is officially the final update for this part of Trail Out. Enjoy the game, and please help spread the word — we need your support for the future. ːThanCatː

