Good day, drivers!
We’re proud to present the biggest update in Trail Out’s history. Version 5.0 brings major improvements across nearly every map, adds fresh gameplay features, and completely reworks the story-driven career mode.
Thanks for your long wait — after 10 months of hard work, sweat, and stress, we’re finally releasing this update. We hope you enjoy it. We strongly recommend starting a new game to experience everything we’ve added from the ground up.
Here’s a breakdown of the changes — there’s so much, it’s easier to list what we didn’t touch! Some things might’ve even slipped past our changelog.
Update Content:
Two massive new urban tracks in Tokyo
New racing track at Frau Uber's: German autobahn with traffic
Dusty Darkness map reworked with deadly “Tornado” event
New cars: Venom V10 and Beast MS
New truck: Ace Truck with shooting mode (unlocked via Joker roulette win)
New hero skins: Kind Driver, Boomer, and Knight
Bigger destruction events: dam break, falling satellite dish, rolling donut, and more
Visual upgrades and tweaks across many tracks
Gameplay Updates:
New DASH mode: combat racing with 13 gadgets, supports Split Screen
New Car Module System at garage level 2 – adds combat perks
Auto-assemble function for junkyard cars (garage level 3)
Mihalych gets a flashlight at garage level 3 – uses it if headlights are broken
Mihalych’s dog now has AI-Life – roams the garage doing “dog stuff”
In Split Screen, dead players can crawl to the finish and win
Donation system added – do good deeds and get rewarded
New Steam achievements
Career Story Updates:
Entire campaign reworked with better animations, visuals, and events — restart recommended
Reworked boss races: Yuji Chan, Ivan Komrad, Frank Woods, and intro
New FestApp activity feed — festival members post updates that expand the lore
Added alternate game ending – requires careful choices to unlock
Updated character designs: Yuji Chan, Ivan Komrad, Sonya Mass, Frank Woods, Big Cheese, and Mihalych
NEW GAME+ reworked: now features 9 racers + new 10th racer Hanako, a secret leader figure
Starting position in career depends on Black List rank, randomized in Free Race
Some rivals now talk more during races (Big Cheese, Frank Woods, Ivan Komrad)
New “Atmospheric Zhenka” option: Zhenka plays live-recorded guitar tracks in garage
Full Ukrainian voiceover (UA) added
Updated voice acting in cutscenes/gameplay (ENG, RU); Big Cheese got a new English voice
New text localizations: Japanese and Polish
Joker Roulette Mode:
New Joker traps: drunk driver, car brawl, ice cream man
Better RNG balancing — matches are now smoother
New Pick Me mode – high-stakes race against Joker’s conditions
Joker’s helicopter now chases the race leader
Win/Loss stats shown in casino
Joker's look updated
Joker and Harley scenes remade with better visuals and animations
Graphics & Optimization:
Improved game stability and car physics
Improved glass damage logic
Fixed explosion damage visuals on car bodies
Removed RT Ambient Occlusion, replaced with SSGI (faster & more efficient)
Added 144 FPS cap
New anti-aliasing options: FXAA, TAA, MSAA
New SSGI lighting system — improves global illumination and shadowing
Fixed visual bugs on Buffalo car
UI now feels smoother and more responsive
Miscellaneous:
Entire race position logic and finish detection reworked – now more accurate
New intro music for all maps
Cutscenes now always show Mihalych's skin for story consistency
New Game+ now keeps your previous garage
Hunter Mode balance tweaks: added a new enemy and replaced infinite repair with reinforcements
Boomer's derby fight difficulty now matches the original release level
Fixed rare save loss bug
Added 15 new music tracks by Onlap & Nick Eyra:
NICK EYRA - Gravity (ft. Kellin Quinn)
NICK EYRA - My Remedy (ft. Becko)
NICK EYRA - New Eyra
ONLAP - Afterglow
ONLAP - Crawling In The Dark
ONLAP - Fever
ONLAP - Ghosts (ft. LANSDOWNE)
ONLAP - Hypnotized
ONLAP - Never Ending Winter
ONLAP - Nevermind
ONLAP - Ready For War
ONLAP - Who Killed The Plan
New Car Pack DLCDLC Tokyo Rush
(Reminder: cars can be tried in Joker Roulette or career mode. Buying the DLC helps support 3 years of ongoing game development.)
Surge Q-Line
Bamby
Revolutor X
