5 September 2025 Build 19864350 Edited 5 September 2025 – 13:26:03 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Overall, yesterday's release of the new campaign version went pretty well! However, there were a few issues that we were able to address quickly with this hotfix to send you off into the weekend playing more!

Al Rilma Open Beta Patch 2 Changelog

  • Added Company HQ level title tooltip

  • Fixed deleting a factory config causing no production

  • Fixed pipes intersecting on inline engine with centrifugal supercharger and no intercooler

  • Fixed issue where facelifting a model increased current car in production costs

  • Fixed campaign engine selection tab not flashing buttons when clicking next without engine

  • Fixed tooltip on clone variant slot button in campaign mentioning trims instead of variants

  • Fixed missing tyre grip line in acceleration graph

  • Fixed missing graph lines in drag graph

  • Fixed car stats prop not working in photo mode

  • Fixed intercooler not disappearing when no intercooler on centrifugal supercharger

Of course there is more to come next week as we continue to polish and fix up the game.

Cheers

