Overall, yesterday's release of the new campaign version went pretty well! However, there were a few issues that we were able to address quickly with this hotfix to send you off into the weekend playing more!

Al Rilma Open Beta Patch 2 Changelog

Added Company HQ level title tooltip

Fixed deleting a factory config causing no production

Fixed pipes intersecting on inline engine with centrifugal supercharger and no intercooler

Fixed issue where facelifting a model increased current car in production costs

Fixed campaign engine selection tab not flashing buttons when clicking next without engine

Fixed tooltip on clone variant slot button in campaign mentioning trims instead of variants

Fixed missing tyre grip line in acceleration graph

Fixed missing graph lines in drag graph

Fixed car stats prop not working in photo mode

Fixed intercooler not disappearing when no intercooler on centrifugal supercharger

Of course there is more to come next week as we continue to polish and fix up the game.

Cheers