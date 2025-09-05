Overall, yesterday's release of the new campaign version went pretty well! However, there were a few issues that we were able to address quickly with this hotfix to send you off into the weekend playing more!
Al Rilma Open Beta Patch 2 Changelog
Added Company HQ level title tooltip
Fixed deleting a factory config causing no production
Fixed pipes intersecting on inline engine with centrifugal supercharger and no intercooler
Fixed issue where facelifting a model increased current car in production costs
Fixed campaign engine selection tab not flashing buttons when clicking next without engine
Fixed tooltip on clone variant slot button in campaign mentioning trims instead of variants
Fixed missing tyre grip line in acceleration graph
Fixed missing graph lines in drag graph
Fixed car stats prop not working in photo mode
Fixed intercooler not disappearing when no intercooler on centrifugal supercharger
Of course there is more to come next week as we continue to polish and fix up the game.
Cheers
