

Fishing bug has been fixed.



Some items have been redesigned.



World owners now display differently:



Yellow username for world owner.



Light green username for accessed players.



Players’ world info menu now shows:



World name



Owner name





Shop now has categories for better organization.



Added UI for player profiles do /playerinfo (name).



Some text colors have been updated for readability.



Pause menu / world info menu displays dynamic world ownership info.

fixed ui bug