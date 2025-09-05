0. 12 Fishing and QOL updates
Update notes via Steam Community
Fishing bug has been fixed.
Some items have been redesigned.
World owners now display differently:
Yellow username for world owner.
Light green username for accessed players.
Players’ world info menu now shows:
World name
Owner name
Shop now has categories for better organization.
Added UI for player profiles do /playerinfo (name).
Some text colors have been updated for readability.
Pause menu / world info menu displays dynamic world ownership info.
fixed ui bug
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3638892
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update