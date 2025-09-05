 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Path of Exile 2 Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
5 September 2025 Build 19864298 Edited 5 September 2025 – 02:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fishing bug has been fixed.

Some items have been redesigned.

World owners now display differently:

Yellow username for world owner.

Light green username for accessed players.

Players’ world info menu now shows:

World name

Owner name


Shop now has categories for better organization.

Added UI for player profiles do /playerinfo (name).

Some text colors have been updated for readability.

Pause menu / world info menu displays dynamic world ownership info.
fixed ui bug

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3638892
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link