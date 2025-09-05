3D Cover Effect

Hovering over the album cover in the playback interface triggers a rotation and shadow animation:

Optional Circular Playback Cover

This feature can be toggled in ​Settings > Appearance > Playback Screen:

Lyrics Floating Animation

Word-by-word lyrics now feature an elegant floating effect：

Other Additions

Added compatibility adjustments for certain special artists

Added independent alignment settings for desktop lyrics

Mod API 0.1.0-dev10 Update

For details, see the release notes on GitHub: https://github.com/Moriafly/spw-workshop-api

Changes

Removed the ​ RAW ​ quality badge

DSD​ audio no longer displays any badge

Fixes

Fixed an issue where locating certain songs in File Explorer could fail

Fixed a potential freeze when scanning ​ .dff ​ files

Fixed an issue where the mini player bar would briefly flash the playback interface background on startup

Fixed an issue where multi-select shortcuts wouldn't respond after the first use of checkbox song selection

Salt Player for Windows