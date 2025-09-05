 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Path of Exile 2 Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
5 September 2025 Build 19864251 Edited 5 September 2025 – 02:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

3D Cover Effect

Hovering over the album cover in the playback interface triggers a rotation and shadow animation:

Optional Circular Playback Cover

This feature can be toggled in ​Settings > Appearance > Playback Screen:

Lyrics Floating Animation

Word-by-word lyrics now feature an elegant floating effect：

Other Additions

  • Added compatibility adjustments for certain special artists

  • Added independent alignment settings for desktop lyrics

Mod API 0.1.0-dev10 Update

For details, see the release notes on GitHub: https://github.com/Moriafly/spw-workshop-api

Changes

  • Removed the ​RAW​ quality badge

  • DSD​ audio no longer displays any badge

Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where locating certain songs in File Explorer could fail

  • Fixed a potential freeze when scanning ​.dff​ files

  • Fixed an issue where the mini player bar would briefly flash the playback interface background on startup

  • Fixed an issue where multi-select shortcuts wouldn't respond after the first use of checkbox song selection

Salt Player for Windows

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3009141
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link