3D Cover Effect
Hovering over the album cover in the playback interface triggers a rotation and shadow animation:
Optional Circular Playback Cover
This feature can be toggled in Settings > Appearance > Playback Screen:
Lyrics Floating Animation
Word-by-word lyrics now feature an elegant floating effect：
Other Additions
Added compatibility adjustments for certain special artists
Added independent alignment settings for desktop lyrics
Mod API 0.1.0-dev10 Update
For details, see the release notes on GitHub: https://github.com/Moriafly/spw-workshop-api
Changes
Removed the RAW quality badge
DSD audio no longer displays any badge
Fixes
Fixed an issue where locating certain songs in File Explorer could fail
Fixed a potential freeze when scanning .dff files
Fixed an issue where the mini player bar would briefly flash the playback interface background on startup
Fixed an issue where multi-select shortcuts wouldn't respond after the first use of checkbox song selection
Salt Player for Windows
Changed files in this update