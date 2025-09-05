Based on the feedback and reports we received on Discord,
we’ve made the following fixes and adjustments:
New Features
Added a retry option when the game is over
Added version display at the top right of the results screen
Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where the spawn rate of Fertile Land increased each time you played the Temperate Zone while the game was running
(This became especially noticeable when selecting “Start from the Beginning.”)
Fixed a bug where the resident request “Catch 2 Fish or Crabs with the Fisherman” was incorrectly requiring 3
Piece
Changes
Miner
Adjusted text to be clearer
Pigeon
Chicken
Changed files in this update