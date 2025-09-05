 Skip to content
5 September 2025 Build 19864243 Edited 5 September 2025 – 18:59:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Based on the feedback and reports we received on Discord,

we’ve made the following fixes and adjustments:

New Features

Added a retry option when the game is over

Added version display at the top right of the results screen

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where the spawn rate of Fertile Land increased each time you played the Temperate Zone while the game was running

(This became especially noticeable when selecting “Start from the Beginning.”)

Fixed a bug where the resident request “Catch 2 Fish or Crabs with the Fisherman” was incorrectly requiring 3

Piece

Changes

Miner

Adjusted text to be clearer

Pigeon

Chicken


Changed files in this update

